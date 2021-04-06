Mumbai Records Over 10,000 COVID Cases, Highest Deaths Since Oct

The BMC data also indicated that 47,922 more COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, taking the total number of samples examined so far to 43,53,975.

Meanwhile, BMC data also showed that the growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 per cent. The case doubling rate, on the other hand, has dropped to 38 days.

Mumbai, as per PTI, presently houses 73 active containment zones and 740 sealed buildings.



Maharashtra too recorded its second-highest daily rise, with 55,469 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 31,13,354. 297 deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 56,330.

