Further Spread of Omicron May Lead to More Mutations of Virus, Warns WHO

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday, 4 January, said in a statement that the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, although less severe than Delta variant, may lead to further mutations of the virus and could potentially be more dangerous.
In an interview with AFP, WHO’s Senior Emergencies Officer Catherine Smallwood, said, “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant.”
Smallwood’s warning comes on the same day when Britain issued warnings of an impending hospital crisis due to staff shortages caused by a wave of infections.
The country's daily COVID-19 caseload breached 2,00,000 for the first time. Smallwood said that Europe is in a “very dangerous phase” and expects the trend to replicate in other European regions as well.
Smallwood cautioned people not to assume that the pandemic is on the decline since the sheer number of Omicron cases, although less severe, could have the opposite effect and prove to be more troublesome.
Europe registered over five million new cases in the last week of 2021, "almost dwarfing what we have seen in the past", Smallwood told AFP.
(With inputs from AFP)
