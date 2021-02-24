Bengal Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers From 4 States

The West Bengal government has made it mandatory for passengers from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana to produce a negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival.
The test will have to be conducted within 72 hours prior to the departure of the flight, the notice further said.
“All passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforementioned 4 states shall mandatorily carry a Covid-negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure", said the notice addressed to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, PS Kharola, by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, HK Diwedi.
A similar announcement was also recently made by the Delhi government for people coming into the city from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab by flights, trains or buses.
On Wednesday, 24 February, Maharashtra recorded of 8,807 new cases of COVID-19. Kerala recorded 4,823 cases and 14 deaths on the same day.
Published: 24 Feb 2021,10:10 PM IST