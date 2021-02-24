Bengal Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers From 4 States

“All passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforementioned 4 states shall mandatorily carry a Covid-negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure", said the notice addressed to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, PS Kharola, by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, HK Diwedi.

A similar announcement was also recently made by the Delhi government for people coming into the city from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab by flights, trains or buses.

On Wednesday, 24 February, Maharashtra recorded of 8,807 new cases of COVID-19. Kerala recorded 4,823 cases and 14 deaths on the same day.