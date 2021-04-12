Watch: Indian-American Journalist Zakaria’s Tribute to His Mother

Fareed Rafiz Zakaria, an Indian-American journalist paid tribute to his mother, Fatima Zakaria on his CNN show, ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ on Monday, 12 April.

Zakaria hosts his own show on CNN and writes a weekly column for The Washington Post.

In the latest segment of his GPS show, Zakaria fondly remembers his mother Fatima who passed away from COVID-related complications. She was 85, and passed away in Bajaj Hospital, Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Zakaria shares a four-minute clip of the episode on Twitter, and captions it as ‘Goodbye Ma, I love you’. This segment was of particular importance to Zakaria because he wanted to highlight the faces behind those who were killed by COVID.