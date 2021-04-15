Violating COVID Protocols, Thousands Fling Dung at AP Ugadi Fest

Violating COVID protocols, thousands gathered at Kairuppa of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Ugadi on 14 April. During the unique celebrations devotees were seen flinging cow dung cakes at one another.

The ritual which is called Peddanuggulata or Pidakala Samara in Telugu was performed to honour Lord Veerabhadra Swamy.

According to lore, Veerabhadra Swamy, a Lingayat, was in love with Kalika Devi, a Dalit woman. The ritual of flinging dung represents the fight between Lingayats and Dalits. In the fight, Lingayats, Reddys and Muslims take Veerabhadra Swamy’s side and Dalit, Kuruma and Yadavs take Kalika Devi’s side.

Each year, when the dung fight is resolved, priests perform marriage of the two Gods.

Despite the surge in COVID cases, permission to hold the festival was granted to devotees.