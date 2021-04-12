Sputnik V Recommended for Emergency Use: How Effective is It?

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has been recommended for emergency use authorisation in India, reports said on Monday, 12 April, as the country faced a massive surge in cases in its second wave and amid reports of vaccine shortages from several states.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to the vaccine. With the SEC’s recommendation, the next step will now be an approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) before it can be rolled out across the country.

Till now, India had two approved vaccines against coronavirus – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.