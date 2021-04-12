Sputnik V Recommended for Emergency Use: How Effective is It?

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has been recommended for emergency use authorisation in India, reports said on Monday, 12 April, as the country faced a massive surge in cases in its second wave and amid reports of vaccine shortages from several states.
According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to the vaccine. With the SEC’s recommendation, the next step will now be an approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) before it can be rolled out across the country.
Till now, India had two approved vaccines against coronavirus – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.
How does Sputnik V vaccine work?
Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the established human adenoviral vector platform.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute (SII) as ‘Covishield’, is also a viral vector vaccine.
The vaccine has been reported to have an efficacy of 91.6 percent.
Where is Sputnik V vaccine manufactured?
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with a host of Indian pharmaceutical players including Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Vichrow Biotech for the production of vaccine doses. With a production capacity of approximately 850 million doses in India, Sputnik V is expected to boost the fight against COVID-19.
How many doses of Sputnik V do I need to take?
A person needs to take two doses of Sputnik V vaccine to complete one cycle.
How much is it likely to cost?
This is not clear yet. Watch this space for updates. In November 2020, the RDIF had said they would price their vaccine at affordable rates for international markets at less than $10, or roughly Rs 740, per dose.
This may be cheaper than Moderna or Pzifer, but is still more expensive as compared to Covishield, which Serum Institute is selling to the government for Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes, and Covaxin, which Bharat Biotech has priced at Rs 295 per dose.
What are the expected side effects?
"No unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research," the vaccine developers said, in November 2020.
However, those vaccinated suffered short-term effects including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache.
How should the vaccine be stored?
It can be stored at between two and eight degrees Celsius (between 35.6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the vaccine manufacturers said.
Published: 12 Apr 2021,03:31 PM IST