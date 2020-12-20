Govt Must Indemnify Vaccine-Makers From Lawsuits: SII’s Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) implored the government to protect vaccines manufacturers from "frivolous lawsuits."
Speaking at the Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit on Friday, 17 December, Poonawalla said that such lawsuits can increase fears amongst people about taking the vaccine.
Such lawsuits, Poonawalla said, could distract manufacturers or even bankrupt them.
This comes as the Serum Institute remains engaged a lawsuit by a Chennai trial participant seeking Rs 5 crore over damages which allegedly resulted from the trial vaccine.
Several governments worldwide are looking at indemnification clauses for COVID vaccine manufacturers. Earlier in June, officials from AstraZeneca had said that they have been granted protection from product liability claims regarding its vaccine from most of the countries that it struck deals with.
Other vaccines, like the ones being developed by Pfizer and Moderna have also been indemnified in the US under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.
