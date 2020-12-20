Govt Must Indemnify Vaccine-Makers From Lawsuits: SII’s Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) implored the government to protect vaccines manufacturers from "frivolous lawsuits."

Speaking at the Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit on Friday, 17 December, Poonawalla said that such lawsuits can increase fears amongst people about taking the vaccine.

Such lawsuits, Poonawalla said, could distract manufacturers or even bankrupt them.