US FDA Clears Pfizer Booster Shots for Older and At-Risk Americans

Dr Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease expert at Georgetown University in Washington and former chief scientist at the FDA, said the authorisation was “generally in line” with the advisory panel vote.

“These are pretty broad categories that give a fair amount of latitude to the judgment of healthcare providers and people providing immunisations,” he added.

It remains to be seen if those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can also get boosters. The FDA will soon discuss the issue of boosters for them, reported NYT.

“This first FDA authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccine booster is a critical milestone in the ongoing fight against this disease,” said Pfizer chief Albert Bourla.

Countries like Israel and Britain have already rolled out COVID-19 booster campaigns.

In August, President Joe Biden and eight top health officials, including Woodcock, had announced the government’s intention to roll out booster shots for those aged 16 and older, provided the FDA and the CDC approved them.

However, the advisory panel had said that not much evidence was available to support booster shots for that age group and had sought more safety data.

(With inputs from Reuters and The New York Times)