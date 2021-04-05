Remove COVID Vaccination Age Limit: Kejriwal’s Letter to PM Modi

Addressing a press conference on Monday AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned why the vaccines were being exported instead of being supplied to Indian citizens first.

“Vaccination doses have been exported to 84 countries. The amount exported is higher than the number of vaccine doses given to the people in India. Should we care about people from our own country or from other countries?" Chadha said, as quoted by PTI.

Chadha claimed that at the current rate, it would take 15 years to vaccinate the country and that “scientists say that 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to contain the virus”. He reiterated that his party wants every Indian to get vaccinated, added the report.

As per Health Ministry data, 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered so far.