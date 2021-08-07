Unvaccinated People Twice as Likely to be Reinfected: CDC Study

According to a study published by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, 6 August, those who have recovered from COVID-19 but have not been vaccinated might have more than double the chance of reinfection than those who have vaccinated.



The study looked 246 adults from Kentucky, USA who had previously been infected with COVID-19 in 2020 and compared the status of vaccination among those who were re-infected between May and June 2021. 492 'control' participants were also a part of the study, who were matched to the subjects by age, sex and time of initial positive test.