Union Minister Athawale Tests COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised

Union minister and Republic of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale tested positive of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 27 October, his office confirmed. The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

Athawale took to Twitter to inform about the tests, he advised all those who came in contact with him to get COVID-19 tests done.

Earlier in February, Athawale’s video went viral in which he was seen chanting ‘Go Corona Go’ along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai.

On Monday, 26 October, the Athawale held a press conference and inducted Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh in RPI-A.

