Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Tests Positive for COVID-19

The minister took to Twitter to say that he was asymptomatic and was in home quarantine as per advice from doctors.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday, 7 October, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister took to Twitter to say that he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine, as per the advice of doctors.

According to IANS, just a day ago, he was present at a public event in Karnataka's Belgaum district as part of the Centre's outreach on the recent farm Bills, along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi.