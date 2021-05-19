More Domestic Firms Should be Allowed to Produce Vaccines: Gadkari

According to The Indian Express, Gadkari also said “better arrangements” were needed for cremations and expressed his dismay over deaths amid lack of oxygen in hospitals across the country.

The report added that Gadkari stated that he would ask PM Modi to allow more pharma companies to manufacture life-saving drugs for COVID.

“I have told the World Health Organization. I will tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, to let pharma companies give 10 percent royalty (to the patent holder) and manufacture these life-saving drugs, even at the world level,” he said.

Gadkari’s suggestion invited a sharp response from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who referenced former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's letter to PM Modi in April.