More Domestic Firms Should be Allowed to Produce Vaccines: Gadkari

Amid a lack of shortage of vaccines in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 18 May, said that more domestic companies should be given the license to manufacture vaccines.
"I am sure there are two-three labs in each state that have the capability and infrastructure. Share the formula and coordinate with them to increase production...This can be done in 15-20 days: This can be done to resolve the vaccine shortage," Gadkari said.
According to The Indian Express, Gadkari also said “better arrangements” were needed for cremations and expressed his dismay over deaths amid lack of oxygen in hospitals across the country.
The report added that Gadkari stated that he would ask PM Modi to allow more pharma companies to manufacture life-saving drugs for COVID.
“I have told the World Health Organization. I will tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, to let pharma companies give 10 percent royalty (to the patent holder) and manufacture these life-saving drugs, even at the world level,” he said.
Gadkari’s suggestion invited a sharp response from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who referenced former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's letter to PM Modi in April.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
