UK Oppn Wants Boris Johnson to Cancel India Visit Amid COVID Surge

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India and the country reporting at least 77 cases of the new variant first found in India, UK’s Opposition Labour Party on Sunday, 18 April, echoed calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel his India visit scheduled for next week.

“There are new variants emerging all around the world. The government is telling people don’t travel if you don’t absolutely have to. I can’t see why the Prime Minister can’t conduct his business with the Indian government over Zoom (video call),” Steve Reed, Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government of UK’s Labour Party was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Reed said that the Prime Minister must lead by example at such times.