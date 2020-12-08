90-Year-Old British Grandma World’s First to Receive Pfizer Shot

On Tuesday, 8 December, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Britain became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial, Reuters reported.

Keenan reportedly received the shot at her local hospital in Coventry, a week before she turns 91.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," Keenan said, according to Reuters.