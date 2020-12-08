With Over 26k New COVID Cases, India’s Tally at 97 L; 1.4 L Deaths

India on Tuesday, 8 December, reported 26,567 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 97,03,770. The death toll increased by 385 to 1,40,958.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,83,866 active cases across the country, while 91,78,946 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 39,045 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.