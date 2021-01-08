UK Flight Reaches Delhi Even as New COVID Strain Cases Climb to 82

An Air India flight from the United Kingdom (UK) arrived in Delhi on Friday, 8 January, with 246 passenger on board, amid concerns of a fast spreading mutated strain of COVID-19. Reports suggest that the new strain of coronavirus originated in Britain.
On Wednesday, flights resumed from India to the UK, reported NDTV.
These developments come despite the fact that the total number of people who have tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19 reached 82.
According to NDTV, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has informed that 30 flights between India and the UK will operate every week.
Further, the Ministry had informed in a tweet that future frequency of flights will be determined following a review.
The Delhi airport has reportedly asked passengers to keep a 10-hour gap between their arrival from UK and departure on connecting flights to other cities.
BUT, WHAT ABOUT THE NEW COVID STRAIN?
According to NDTV, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday, 7 January, asked the Centre to continue the flight ban till 31 January, owing to the “extremely serious” COVID-19 situation in the UK.
Kejriwal, in his tweet, had said:
Pointing out that “with great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation under control. The UK's COVID situation is very serious,” Kejriwal went on to ask:
In Delhi, 13 people have already tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, reported NDTV.
MORE DETAILS
Further, according to NDTV, all passengers arriving from the UK between 8 to 30 January will be subjected to self-paid COVID-19 tests on arrival.
They are also supposed to carry COVID-19 negative reports from tests conducted 72 hours before their journey and quarantine for 14 days, even if they test negative on landing in India.
