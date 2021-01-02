‘Offline Exams at Our Hyd College Amid New COVID Strain Risky’

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
As on 2 January, India has recorded 29 cases with the new strain of the coronavirus. Of these, two were recorded in Telangana, of which one is in Hyderabad. Given this new development, we, the undergraduate students of St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, feel appearing for offline exams is a risk for our health and by extension, of our family members.
Our online classes began from 15 June 2020. Despite the stress we had amid a pandemic, we continued to adjust to the new normal. We submitted back to back assignments, thesis, even term exams. All online.
The previous semester exams culminated on 15 December. Within two days, we got the time table for next semester’s exams, starting 4 January.
Exams held previously on campus for our seniors in October were conducted with no strict following of COVID protocols, like social distancing.
Further, there were other events conducted in college wherein proper social distancing was not maintained.
All the students come from different areas and use different modes of transport. There is added exposure for students. When we raised these issues to the administration, they asked us to sign a self-declaration form and as an alternative, we were given an option to appear for the supplementary exams at a later date.
We are not asking for the exams to be cancelled. We just want them to be conducted online so that we don't have to risk our lives for the sake of an exam.
The students have written to the college through WhatsApp and mail multiple times. All our messages and concerns have been ignored.
(Calls to St Francis College for Women went unanswered. The Quint has reached out via mail for a response. It will be added once received.)
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
