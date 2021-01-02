‘Offline Exams at Our Hyd College Amid New COVID Strain Risky’

As on 2 January, India has recorded 29 cases with the new strain of the coronavirus. Of these, two were recorded in Telangana, of which one is in Hyderabad. Given this new development, we, the undergraduate students of St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, feel appearing for offline exams is a risk for our health and by extension, of our family members.

Our online classes began from 15 June 2020. Despite the stress we had amid a pandemic, we continued to adjust to the new normal. We submitted back to back assignments, thesis, even term exams. All online.