‘Coronavirus’ Most Searched Item on Google in 2020, ‘IPL’ is Fifth

The top searched term on Google this year was unsurprisingly ‘Coronavirus’, which also became the top trending news this year. After Coronavirus, Elections Results, Kobe Bryant, Zoom and IPL were respectively the most searched items.
The most searched news item after coronavirus was elections results, followed by Iran, Beirut and Hantavirus.
Among people, the most searched was Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as the 46th US President in January 2021. Biden was followed by Kim Jong Un, Boris Johnson, Kamala Harris and Tom Hanks as the most searched people on Google.
Among actors, Tom Hanks ranked first followed by Jaoquin Phoenix, Amitabh Bachchan, Ricky Gervais and Jada Pinkett Smith. Google’s Year in Search lists Ryan Newman, Michael Jordan, Tyson Fury, Tom Brady and Mike Tyson as the top trending athletes in 2020.
One of the biggest changes during the pandemic was the conduct of concerts, which moved entirely online this year. In Google’s list of most trending concerts, Global Citizens: Together At Home Concert is followed by Fire Fight Australia Concert and Garth Brookes Drive in Concert.
Published: undefined