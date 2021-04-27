Twitter Adds COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Box on Users’ Timelines

Twitter has added a new prompt on the timelines of users to help them get correct vaccination information in their respective countries including India.



The new prompt appears at the top of users' Twitter feeds for both iOS and Android users.



"As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country," Twitter said in a tweet on Monday.



"This week you'll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts," the company added.



Clicking on the link will take you to the information page prepared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, and organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

