Govt Requests, Twitter Obliges: Choking Critique of COVID Inaction

On 24 April, Medianama, a digital news platform, reported that the central government had directed micro-blogging website Twitter to take down 52 tweets that mostly critiqued government inaction in handling the COVID-19 crisis. The report emerged from Lumen Database, which receives information from social media companies and private entities on takedown notices received by them from governments across the world.
However, Section 69A is deeply problematic; not only due to the regulatory apparatus it proposes, but also the sheer “imbalance of power” it engenders. It allows the government whims to work as a “whip” for social media platforms while operating in a secretive process that renders the user bereft of all reasons.
The Lumen Database reveals that majority of the tweets that the central government had directed Twitter to take down were posted by persons expressing a view critical of the government’s policy.
For instance, ABP Editor Pankaj Jha’s tweet talked about the differential treatment towards Tablighi Jamaat and Kumbh Mela, parliamentarian Revanth Reddy’s tweet expressed concerns about the “collapsing healthcare system,” and actor Vineet Kumar’s tweet narrated the plight of getting access to medicines.
The framing of Section 69A of the IT Act, which provides a system to issue takedown orders, reeks of an imbalance of power between the government and the user. Torsha Sarkar, a Policy Officer at Centre for Internet & Society, believes that this imbalance of power between the users whose accounts/content is being censored and the government, is made worse by a flawed legal system.
Another problem lies with the procedure laid down for the issuance and implementation of such takedown orders. Sarkar believes that the procedures laid down for censorship are problematic as they are purely executive driven.
Section 69A and rules framed therein do provide certain safeguards against the exercise of directing takedown orders. Takedown orders can only be issued when it is “necessary and expedient” to do so, and when the content falls under the reasonable restrictions enlisted under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.
However, as Pranjal Kishore, an advocate practising in Delhi, points out, there is no evidence to suggest that these safeguards are actually implemented in practice.
As per jurisprudence, as it stands today, there is no remedy if the content is unilaterally taken down or blocked by social media portals as per their own policies.
While arguing that the high court has jurisdiction over Twitter under Article 226 of the Constitution, Hegde pressed for a direction to be issued to the central government to frame guidelines to ensure that any censorship on social media is carried out strictly in accordance with Article 19. Clause 2 of Article 19 prescribes certain “reasonable restrictions” on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.
Pranjal Kishore told The Quint that while aggrieved users whose content have been taken down can approach the courts under a writ petition, it is much easier said than done.
Further, Kishore points out that not every citizen has the resources, time, and access to the judicial system to be able to file writ petitions against such censorship.
This is where the role of Twitter itself becomes important. Questions should be directed to the social media company as to how big of a stance it wants to take against arbitrary censorship orders, considering the monetary and public leverage it enjoys.
However, as Kishore says, Twitter’s own track record of unilaterally blocking content has exposed its seemingly selective commitment to free speech.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined