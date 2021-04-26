Govt Requests, Twitter Obliges: Choking Critique of COVID Inaction

The Lumen Database reveals that majority of the tweets that the central government had directed Twitter to take down were posted by persons expressing a view critical of the government’s policy.

For instance, ABP Editor Pankaj Jha’s tweet talked about the differential treatment towards Tablighi Jamaat and Kumbh Mela, parliamentarian Revanth Reddy’s tweet expressed concerns about the “collapsing healthcare system,” and actor Vineet Kumar’s tweet narrated the plight of getting access to medicines.