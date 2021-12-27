With 331 New Cases, Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day COVID Tally in 6 Months

Amid rising concerns of the Omicron variant, Delhi reported 331 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 27 December, its highest single-day tally in six months.

With one death reported in the past 24 hours, the active cases in the national capital now stand at 1,289.

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced "preparedness" of the Delhi government to tackle the surge, several restrictions have been put in place, including a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.