Yellow Alert in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases, More Curbs to be Imposed: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a four-level graded response action plan (GRAP) for the management of COVID-19 in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 28 December, announced that a Level-1 or 'Yellow' alert for COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in the national capital, as the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city surges over 0.5 percent.
A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon, he announced.
The Delhi government had previously devised a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lays down a four-level, colour-coded alert system for the imposition of COVID curbs as per the severity of the outbreak in the national capital. The Yellow alert is the first level of restrictions under this plan.
The Level-1 or the Yellow alert will be instated when the positivity rate in Delhi rises above 0.5 percent, or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500, or if more than 1,500 fresh cases are reported, the Delhi government had announced in July.
Under this level, construction and manufacturing activities will be allowed to continue. Private offices will be able to open with 50 percent of their staff.
One weekly market per zone will be allowed to operate, with 50 percent of the usual vendor capacity.
The Delhi Metro will be operational at 50 percent of its seating capacity under this level. Cabs and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to carry no more than two passengers.
A night curfew will be instated from 10pm to 5am.
Salons and hotels will be operational. Gymnasiums, cinema halls, entertainment parks and banquet halls will remain shut.
Delhi on Monday reported 331 new cases, and a positivity rate of 0.68 percent. The capital city has recorded 165 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant so far.
"There is no need to worry or fear. The cases that are coming are mostly mild or asymptomatic. In most cases, there is no need for oxygen, hospital admission, ICU, or ventilator," the chief minister said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government is ready to handle the cases, he added.
"However, we do not want coronavirus to spread. This is why we are appealing to you to wear a mask when you go out, to malls, markets, and offices. We don't have to be scared, but we have to be responsible," Kejriwal said.
