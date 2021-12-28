Yellow Alert in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases, More Curbs to be Imposed: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 28 December, announced that a Level-1 or 'Yellow' alert for COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in the national capital, as the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city surges over 0.5 percent.

A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon, he announced.

The Delhi government had previously devised a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lays down a four-level, colour-coded alert system for the imposition of COVID curbs as per the severity of the outbreak in the national capital. The Yellow alert is the first level of restrictions under this plan.