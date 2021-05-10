Oxygen Shortage: Three Die at Hyderabad’s King Koti Hospital 

The hospital was reportedly facing oxygen shortage from late Sunday afternoon. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the oxygen tank at the hospital began showing low pressure from 3 pm.

An oxygen tanker truck that was to arrive by then to refill the hospital’s tank was delayed as the driver who was coming from Jadcherla, took the tank to Osmania Hospital, due to some confusion, The New Indian Express reported.

Even as the hospital was waiting for an oxygen tanker, attendants of several patients rushed to get oxygen cylinders in autos and two-wheelers to save the lives of their family members. However, as they were searching for cylinders at the last minute, most could not get them on time.