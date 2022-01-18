Has The Third Wave of COVID-19 Peaked in Mumbai? Experts Weigh In

As Mumbai witnessed a marginal but a consistent drop in daily COVID-19 infections for over a week, doctors and experts have hinted that India's financial capital might have crossed the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

"Data suggests that COVID-19 transmission in Mumbai has peaked, at least for now," says Murad Banaji, a mathematician studying disease modelling.

He told The Quint that "daily new cases are falling quite sharply and that in the last few days there has also been a clear fall in test positivity." Banaji said that this is the case even after fluctuations in the number of RT-PCR tests and the number of rapid tests conducted is taken into account.

Dr Manindra Agarwal, Professor at IIT-Kanpur and the man behind IIT's Sutra Model for pandemic predictions, made similar observations. According to Agarwal, the Omicron fuelled third-wave in Mumbai peaked on 12 January.

"Mumbai: peaked on 12th Jan, two days before model prediction. Peak value about 75% of model prediction. Numbers are decreasing rapidly now, as expected," he wrote on Twitter.