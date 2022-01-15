Even if You Take At-Home COVID Test in Mumbai, BMC Will Track Your Health Status

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular on Friday, 14 January, about monitoring the sale and use of at-home COVID testing kits in Mumbai.

The BMC has stated that it is now expected that anyone testing positive after taking a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or a home testing kit should be reported to the ICMR by the lab that conducted the test, or by the individual themselves, through the ICMR website or mobile app, reported The Times of India.

The BMC has also asked all the manufacturers and distributors of home testing kits to provide daily updates on the number of such kits sold. The manufacturers and distributors are expected to email the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and the BMC's Epidemiology Cell by 6 pm every day.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also stated that anyone purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhaar card details to the chemists, in order for a record to be maintained.