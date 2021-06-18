COVID 3rd Wave Unlikely to Affect Children More: AIIMS, WHO Study

The interim analysis results are based on the data of 4,500 participants from four states. Blood samples of these participants were tested for total serum antibody or seroprevalence with the help of standard ELISA kit.

Speaking to FIT during a livestream, Dr Rakesh Mishra, former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad said, “We haven't seen anything in the virus that indicates it prefers certain age-groups.”

Speaking in the same live stream, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and professor at Public Health Foundation of India, added:

“The virus will seek those who are uninfected. So, any age-group that is uninfected or unvaccinated, the virus will find them when it transmits. These people, who we call susceptible, are at a risk of catching the virus in the future waves.”