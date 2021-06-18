India Reports Over 62k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths at 3.83 Lakh

India on Friday, 18 June, reported 62,480 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,97,62,793. The death toll increased by 1,587 to 3,83,490.
Studies show that following vaccination, the chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 percent after contracting COVID-19, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said at the Union Health Ministry briefing on Friday. "The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8 percent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 percent in vaccinated persons," he was quoted as saying.
A decline of almost 85 percent and 78.6 percent has been noted in daily new COVID cases and total active cases since their peaks on 7 May and 10 May, respectively, the Centre pointed out during the briefing.
"We've been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since 3 May, which now stands at 96 percent... Between 11 and 17 June, the overall positivity case was less than 5 percent in 513 districts," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal was quoted as saying.
Delhi on Friday reported 165 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.22 percent, and 14 deaths.
Published: 18 Jun 2021,10:03 AM IST