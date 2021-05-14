Telangana: 32-Yr-Old Stopped on His Way to be Put on a Ventilator

Hours before the Telangana High Court stayed the state government's order over ambulances from neighbouring states, Abdullah, a 32-year-old ailing COVID-19 patient from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was stopped along the border of Telangana while he was being transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad to be put on a ventilator.

Speaking over the phone, Abdullah’s wife Rahmatunissa said, “He was admitted to Surendra Multispeciality near our village. Even when he was not on a ventilator, the healthcare facility was charging Rs 46,000 per day. After being there for a week, his health worsened on Thursday night and he had to be transferred to Hyderabad.

She added, “We had crossed Kurnool and travelled 10 km when the ambulance was stopped at the check post in the Gadadwal district of Telangana and was barred from entering the state.”