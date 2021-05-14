Right to Life: Telangana HC Stays Curb on Out-of-State Ambulances

Telangana High Court on Friday, 14 May, stayed the state government's order to allow only those ambulances that have prior tie-up with hospitals to come in with patients from neighbouring states. The court also pointed out that the state government’s order was “unconstitutional”.
The stay came after reports of ailing patients being stoped at the Telangana border began to emerge.
Citing the state government’s order, TNM had reported that hospitals in Telangana were to apply in the prescribed format to the state control room. After the receipt of the application, the control room would issue an authorisation letter that would allow COVID-19 patients into Telangana for treatment.
TNM quoted patients’ attendants who informed that after the Telangana government issued the restrictive order, ambulances started being stopped near the Pullur toll plaza from 10 pm on Thursday, 13 May. Reports of Suryapet Police stopping ambulances at Ramapuram also emerged around the same time, as per TNM.
Ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were reportedly stopped at other checkpoints as well. According to Mint, a woman said that she had been stuck at Gadwal along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border since 4 am.
(With inputs from The News Minute and Mint.)
