Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended Till 21 June, Relaxations Announced  

In districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, active caseload continues to remain high. However, keeping people’s needs in mind, the government has allowed the following restrictions in these 11 districts.
Private security offices and housekeeping staff will be allowed to function with e-pass
Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters and other self-employed persons will be allowed to work between 9 am and 5 pm with e-registration
Bicycle and two-wheeler repair shops shall operate from 9 am to 2 pm
With e-registration, rental vehicles and taxis shall operate with three passengers, and autos with two passengers
Farming equipment repair and pump set repair shops will be allowed to function between 9 am and 2 pm
Opticals retail and service centres will be allowed to operate between 9 am and 2 pm
Pottery and handicraft manufacturing and selling will be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm
Export companies, Industries that supply to export companies can be allowed to function with 25 percent staff
As per the government order, shops and enterprises have been ordered to place hand sanitizers with dispensers at the entrance of the shops, while also conducting thermal screening. The shops are restricted from using air conditioners while in operation and should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.
On 11 June – 15,759 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. The state officially reported 378 deaths due to COVID-19 on 11 June. A total of 29,243 people were discharged on Friday and the state at present has 1,74,802 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Tamil Nadu had set up a committee to look into the state’s preparedness for a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.
On 1 June, the Union government had said that districts should open up only if the test positivity rate (TPR) is below 5 percent for at least a week. Test positivity rate refers to the percentage of people testing positive in a group of individuals who are tested for the virus.
On 11 June, Tamil Nadu’s TPR was 10.96 percent. This is the third time that the lockdown in Tamil Nadu is being extended. The state went into lockdown on 8 May. It was extended till 7 June, then till 14 June and now till 21 June.
