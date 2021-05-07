Supply 700MT Oxygen to Delhi Daily: SC’s Stern Direction to Centre

The apex court, on Friday, 30 April, had directed the central government to ensure that Delhi's demand for 700 MT oxygen per day and the consequent shortage had to be addressed and remedied.

In that regard, the court affirmed that in the previous order, it meant that the Centre must supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi daily.

"We want 700 MT to be supplied to Delhi on a daily basis. We will clarify it in our order. It is not that 700 MT is supplied on a single day and court's order are assuaged. We want Union to supply 700 MT to Delhi on daily basis. We mean business. Our order will say it. Your officers have to ensure it,” Justice Chandrachud told the Solicitor General.

He further added that the Centre must supply 700 MT every day till the Court's order is modified as well.

The Court was considering the Centre's Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Delhi High Court's contempt notice to its officials for failing to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi as per the SC's orders.

(With inputs from Livelaw)