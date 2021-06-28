Bharat Biotech Fails to Fulfil Govt’s Order for Covaxin: Report

The government expects vaccine availability to increase to 200 million-220 million in July.

This, however, will be possible only if there is "a significant ramp-up" in Covaxin production, pointed out Economic Times.

Government officials recently said they expect Bharat Biotech to supply 100 million does of Coxaxin in July.



In the affidavit, the government further projected 400 million Covaxin doses to be supplied by Bharat Biotech between between August and December.



Further, in addition to Bharat Biotech’s own manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Gujarat, Covaxin production is also scheduled to take place in multiple PSUs.