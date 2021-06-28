Bharat Biotech Fails to Fulfil Govt’s Order for Covaxin: Report

Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the indigenous Covaxin, has supplied 28 million doses of the jab to the Center, up till 12 June, against orders of 80 million till May end, reported Economic Times, citing an affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court.
Further, according to the Centre's affidavit:
Meanwhile, the Co-WIN dashboard reflects that 38.2 million doses of Covaxin have been administered so far. This is inclusive of both the supply to the Centre, as well as to private entities.
HOW HAS SII FARED?
Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India on it’s part, however, appears to have done a better job.
GOVERNMENT’S EXPECTATION AND THE ROLE COVAXIN MUST PLAY
The government expects vaccine availability to increase to 200 million-220 million in July.
This, however, will be possible only if there is "a significant ramp-up" in Covaxin production, pointed out Economic Times.
Government officials recently said they expect Bharat Biotech to supply 100 million does of Coxaxin in July.
In the affidavit, the government further projected 400 million Covaxin doses to be supplied by Bharat Biotech between between August and December.
Further, in addition to Bharat Biotech’s own manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Gujarat, Covaxin production is also scheduled to take place in multiple PSUs.
(With inputs from The Economic Times.)
