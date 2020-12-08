Store, Transport, Distribute: Here’s BMC’s Plan for COVID Vaccines

The massive vaccine storage facility at Kanjurmarg will consist of two different temperature zones on the same floor. On one zone, the temperature will be maintained between 2 degree celsius to 8 degree celsius. A machine will be installed in the other zone to help maintain temperatures between minus -25 degree celsius and minus -15 degree celsius.

“It is a five-storey building. As of now, we have bought three floors of the building and out of that we will be converting one floor into cold storage. In case we need different temperatures as per the requirement of the vaccine, or more vaccines are to be stored, then we would convert the second floor in a phased manner,” said Suresh Kakani.

He also added that the civic body is aiming to ready the cold storage facility by December 2020.