Kejriwal Announces Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia for COVID Victims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, 18 May, ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each to families of COVID victims and an additional Rs 2,500 monthly pension for families, where the breadwinners have died.
Additionally, families where the breadwinner has died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension, besides the ex-gratia. Kejriwal said, “If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents.”
Children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will also be provided free education, announced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
For those who do not have ration cards but are poor, Kejriwal said, they will also be given ration by the Delhi government. “They need not produce their income certificate, they just need to tell us that they are poor and they want ration,” the Delhi CM said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined