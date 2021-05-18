Kejriwal Announces Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia for COVID Victims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, 18 May, ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each to families of COVID victims and an additional Rs 2,500 monthly pension for families, where the breadwinners have died.

Additionally, families where the breadwinner has died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension, besides the ex-gratia. Kejriwal said, “If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents.”