SII Submits Data for Emergency Approval of Covishield

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has submitted additional data required by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for determining the safety and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield, sources privy to the development told IANS.

The data was submitted a few days ago to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which would be reviewed by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a review meeting which is likely to take place by the end of this week, a top official of CDSCO confirmed to IANS.

The official also informed that if the SEC found the data presented by SII satisfying, India may have the vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of December.