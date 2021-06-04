SII CEO Thanks Biden, Jaishankar for ‘Policy Change’ Over Jabs 

Initial estimates indicated that India will receive 2-3 million vaccine doses in the first phase, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Announcing his COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan, Biden said that the US will share 80 million doses of their vaccine supply with the world. Further, he said that the first tranche will reportedly be of 25 million doses. The White House on Thursday was quoted by Bloomberg as stating that as part of this, the US plans to distribute seven million shots to Asia, including “hard-hit India”.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)