Senior-Most Navy Submariner Passes Away Due to COVID Complications

Senior-most submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away on the night of Monday, 14 December, due to COVID-19 complications, Navy officials stated.
Vice Admiral Srikant, who was also the Director-General of Project Seabird, breathed his last at Base Hospital in the national capital.
Vice Admiral Srikant had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety and Commandant of National Defence College, as per Navy officials.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the vice admiral on Twitter.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to condole his passing, writing that the Indian Navy “has lost a fine officer.”
India on Tuesday, 15 December, reported 22,065 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 99,06,165. The death toll increased by 354 to 1,43,709.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,39,820 active cases across the country, while 94,22,636 patients have been discharged so far.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 15 Dec 2020,01:55 PM IST