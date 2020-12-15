Senior-Most Navy Submariner Passes Away Due to COVID Complications

Senior-most submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away on the night of Monday, 14 December, due to COVID-19 complications, Navy officials stated.

Vice Admiral Srikant, who was also the Director-General of Project Seabird, breathed his last at Base Hospital in the national capital.

Vice Admiral Srikant had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety and Commandant of National Defence College, as per Navy officials.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the vice admiral on Twitter.