Latest News: Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Arrested 

Sensex on Wednesday jumped 113.07 points to 48,550.85 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 38.95 points to 14,238.45.
Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong have been arrested for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group’s Alipay, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
Published: 06 Jan 2021,09:33 AM IST