Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 91.6% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials: Lancet

The calculation is based on the analysis of 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, identified in the placebo group (62 cases) and in the vaccine group (16 cases).

Efficacy in the elderly group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8 percent and did not differ statistically from the 18-60 group, said the study, adding that Sputnik V provided full protection against severe cases of COVID-19.