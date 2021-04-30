RSS Worker Gives Up Bed for Other Patients, Hosp Says Wasn’t Aware

The incident of an 85-year-old COVID-positive senior citizen reportedly giving up his hospital bed for a younger patient in Maharashtra has recently gone viral. Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, too, shared the story on his Twitter account.

According to the claim behind the viral post, when RSS volunteer Narayan Dabhalkar who hailed from Nagpur saw a woman pleading to get her 40-year-old COVID positive husband admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital, he said, “I am 85 years old. I have lived my life. But if that woman's husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it is my duty to save that person's life.”

He then voluntarily gave up his bed at the hospital, some reports said, and died at home three days later.