‘Even PM Waited’: Row Over Fadnavis’ 22-Yr-Old Kin Getting Vaccine

As Maharashtra grapples with the shortage of vaccines and medical infrastructure amid a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, controversy erupted over former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ 22-year-old nephew getting vaccinated for the virus out of line. He has reportedly taken both doses.
He reportedly got his first dose at Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital while the second one at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute.
Several expressed shock as to how Tanmay Fadnavis, who was not eligible yet, got vaccinated while the ones who are eligible were still struggling.
The matter came to the fore after Tanmay Fadnavis took to Instagram to share a picture of him getting a second dose at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute. The picture was captioned: “Done with Second Dose of Vaccination... Stay Home... Stay Safe...”
The post is now deleted from his Instagram handle.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say that even Prime Minister Modi didn’t flout rules to get the vaccine but Fadnavis has his own rules.
“Even the Prime Minister waited for his turn to get vaccinated, didn’t flout rules but Fadnavis ji works by his own rules. Same for journalists who should have ideally been considered frontline workers yet not vaccinated while they report from the field because privileged they aren’t (sic),” she said.
Congress’ Srivatsa shared screenshots of the post and asked: “Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe (sic).”
Maharashtra Congress took to Twitter to say: “Are the lives of family members of the BJP are more important? Are others ants? Is there no value for their lives?”
In his defence, Fadnavis said that Tanmay is his distant relative and that he stands for the protocol being followed.
“I am of the firm opinion that everybody must follow the rules,” he said.
Fadnavis’ office told Hindustan Times that they were “shocked” at the development.
“Even we were shocked when it appeared on social media as to how a 22-year-old boy got vaccinated,” Ketan Pathak from Fadnavis’ media cell told HT.
The Director of the Nagpur Hospital told The Indian Express that Tanmay got his first dose at Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital.
“Tanmay Fadnavis took his second dose at NCI. He had his first at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. Under which provision he got his first dose is not known to us. He showed us the certificate and we gave him the second dose at our centre,” Shailesh Joglekar, director of the National Cancer Institute said.
Several took to Twitter to call out the blatant disregard of protocol and questioned how he got the vaccine when several eligible and elderly people were turned away by hospitals.
Many also called out the “privilege” and said that there would be many like Tanmay Fadnavis who might have gotten vaccinated out of turn
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined