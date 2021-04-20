‘Even PM Waited’: Row Over Fadnavis’ 22-Yr-Old Kin Getting Vaccine

As Maharashtra grapples with the shortage of vaccines and medical infrastructure amid a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, controversy erupted over former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ 22-year-old nephew getting vaccinated for the virus out of line. He has reportedly taken both doses.

He reportedly got his first dose at Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital while the second one at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute.

Several expressed shock as to how Tanmay Fadnavis, who was not eligible yet, got vaccinated while the ones who are eligible were still struggling.