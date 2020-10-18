Relaxation Amid Festive Season Can Disrupt COVID Control: Panel

A government appointed panel, on Sunday, 18 October, reportedly stated that India has crossed its COVID-19 peak and suggested that the pandemic could be brought under control by early 2021 if all COVID-19 related measures are adhered too. However, the panel also pointed out that the onset of winter and upcoming festivals may increase susceptibility to the infection, reported NDTV.
Relaxation in safety measures can cause a significant rise in the COVID-19 case, the committee reportedly said. This rise can be “upto 26 lakh cases within a month”, reported NDTV, citing the committee.
The committee further stated that only 36 per cent of the population has developed immunity to COVID-19 so far.
“If all protocols are followed, the pandemic can be controlled by early next year with minimal active cases by February end,” said the panel, stressing on the need for continuing protective measures.
Underscoring the significance of lockdown in March for controlling the number of Coronavirus related deaths, the panel also said that lockdowns are now undesirable and should be placed only in narrow geographical areas, reported NDTV.
The panel also stated that evidence suggests that large gatherings cause rapid spread of the infection.
This panel, according to NDTV, was appointed to formulate the “Indian National Supermodel" - a mathematical model for COVID-19, that can shed light on the likely trajectory of the pandemic in India, and includes members from IITs and branches of ICMR.
Published: undefined