Punjab Tells Govt Employees to Upload Vaccine Certificate To Receive Salary

The Punjab government announced on Wednesday, 22 December, that state government employees will not get their salary if they don't give their vaccination certificate, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also announced on Wednesday, that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after 1 January including marriage halls, hotels, banks, malls, government offices, buses, among others.
Vij added that till 19 December, a total of 3,11,86,292 doses have been given, out of which the first dose of 1,91,10,472 (93 percent in the state) and the second dose 1,20,75,820 (59 percent) have been given.
Both these measures come amid rising cases of the new COIVD variant of Omicron, with over 210 cases reported in the country. As per the Health Ministry, ninety people have recovered.
