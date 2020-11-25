Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Night Curfew in State From 1 Dec

The CM has also reportedly doubled the fine for flouting COVID-19 rules to Rs 1,000.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from 1 December, ANI reported on Wednesday, 25 November.

He has also reportedly doubled the fine for flouting COVID-19 rules to Rs 1,000.

According to the order, all hotels, restaurants and wedding venues will be required to close at 9:30 pm, starting 1 December.

These curbs will be reviewed on 15 December, ANI further reported.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)