US Achieves Grim Milestone of Million COVID Cases in A Day

The United States has recorded for the first time, more than one million - 1,080,211 - new COVID-19 cases, on Monday, 3rd January, Reuters reported.

Monday’s numbers were almost double the earlier record of about 590,000, that was set merely four days before.

The numbers came from Johns Hopkins University after the New Year’s weekends, indicating the pace at which Omicron has spread across the US.

Just under 60 percent of COVID cases in the US have been traced back to the Omicron variant.

Experts however, rely on the seven day average to make their assessment, which in the case of the US, is 4,86,000 (as of Monday).

Additionally, the tally of cases is always higher on Monday due to the delays in weekend tallying.

In the past seven days, the US has recorded 3.4 million cases and 9,382 deaths.