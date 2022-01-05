US Achieves Grim Milestone of Million COVID Cases in A Day

Image used for representational purposes only.
The United States has recorded for the first time, more than one million - 1,080,211 - new COVID-19 cases, on Monday, 3rd January, Reuters reported.
Monday’s numbers were almost double the earlier record of about 590,000, that was set merely four days before.
The numbers came from Johns Hopkins University after the New Year’s weekends, indicating the pace at which Omicron has spread across the US.
Just under 60 percent of COVID cases in the US have been traced back to the Omicron variant.
Experts however, rely on the seven day average to make their assessment, which in the case of the US, is 4,86,000 (as of Monday).
Additionally, the tally of cases is always higher on Monday due to the delays in weekend tallying.
In the past seven days, the US has recorded 3.4 million cases and 9,382 deaths.
The number of deaths and hospitalisations in the country have not been as high compared to the previous COVID surge that was primarily caused by the Delta variant.
Additionally, the death toll this week is 10 percent less than the previous week.
The economy however, has been hit very hard by Omicron - the WHO designated "variant of concern."
Thousands of flights have seen either cancellations or delays.
Hospitals and the police department, two of many emergency services, are now facing a shortage of staff due to workers taking sick leaves.
