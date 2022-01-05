Meghalaya Reports its First 5 Omicron Cases, India's Tally Reaches 2,135

India's Omicron case tally on Tuesday rose to 2,135, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday, 5 January. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
India's Omicron case tally on Tuesday rose to 2,135, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday, 5 January.
As per the data put out by the ministry, Meghalaya reported its first five Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.
According to news agency PTI, three among the five, including a tourist from Assam are from Shillong, while the other two Omicron patients belonged to the Ri Bhoi district.
Nine other states in the country also reported fresh Omicron cases on Tuesday. Of the 9, Maharashtra and Delhi reported the maximum number of cases of the new variant. While Maharashtra saw 85 new Omicron cases, Delhi reported 82 cases.
Uttar Pradesh also witnessed a spike in cases. The state reported 23 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.
While Telangana reported 17 new cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Gujarat witnessed two new Omicron cases, and Karnataka reported 13 more cases of the variant. Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh too saw eight, one and seven Omicron cases, respectively, on this day.
According to the union government's data, a total of 24 states and union territories have so far reported the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As many as 828 people have been discharged after they recovered from the virus.
Here is the Omicron tally at states and union territories.
Maharashtra (653), Delhi (464), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (154), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (84), Karnataka (77), Haryana (71), Odisha (37), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (24), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (31), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (5), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (2)
India, meanwhile, reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, taking the country's total case tally to 3,50,183,58.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)