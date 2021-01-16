Beware of Propaganda: PM Launches India’s COVID Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 16 January, launched India’s vaccination programme, saying that the arrival of vaccines have finally ushered in the day Indians have been eagerly waiting for, and warned against falling for propaganda against vaccination.
“Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the people of the country on this occasion,” PM Modi said in his address, adding that India’s vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, and that those exposed to maximum risk will get priority.
He added that the government will take care of the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination for 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in India.
PM Modi also stressed the need for people to necessarily take both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “I would like to remind you again that it is very important to take two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will also be kept. Two weeks after the second dose, your body will develop the necessary power against coronavirus,” he said.
“There are over 100 countries having less than three crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in just the first phase. In the second phase, we have to take this number to 30 crores,” the PM said.
However, he implored people to remember to not give up taking precautions after taking just the first dose of the vaccine since immunity develops only after the second dose.
He also stated that scientists in India had approved two made-in-India vaccines after being sure of their effects and warned the people of the country against paying heed to rumours and propaganda against taking the shot, adding that India's vaccines enjoy global credibility because of their track record.
Almost three lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the priority groups, will be administered the vaccine at over 3,006 vaccination sites across the country. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.
The second dose of the COVID vaccine will be administered after an interval of fourteen days. Also, interchanging COVID-19 vaccines is not allowed.
PM Modi is likely to interact virtually with some healthcare workers from across India, who will be vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive, PTI had reported earlier, quoting sources.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digital platform, will be used to track the enlisted beneficiaries on a real-time basis. PM Modi will launch the app on Saturday.
Published: 16 Jan 2021,10:08 AM IST