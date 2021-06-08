SC’s Tough Questions to Be Credited for Govt’s New Vaccine Policy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address, on Monday, 7 June, announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free. He said that all above 18 years of age will be vaccinated for free by the Centre beginning 21 June.

While PM Modi in his speech claimed that allowing states to procure vaccines was a move suggested by several states themselves, he also suggested that the same states then asked for centralisation of the vaccination drive after they failed to procure them.