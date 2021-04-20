COVID Horror: Overburdened Crematoriums, Medical System Crumbles 

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Madhya Pradesh's medical system is crumbling due to the recent COVID surge. The state’s medical services are struggling to cope with the rising challenges of COVID, as people are dying in big numbers.

There is evident shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and hospital beds in the state. But, minister Hardeep Dang had dismissed such claims. On 15 April he said, “A negative atmosphere is being created. I believe, we don't have any shortages of oxygen or injections.”

But the scene on the ground is contrary to his claims. There are long queues for oxygen, and hospitals are not admitting patients due to lack of oxygen.